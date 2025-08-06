Bengals will wear their white uniforms vs. Steelers on Thursday night, October 16

The Bengals’ white uniforms will be back this year.

Cincinnati’s “White Bengal” helmet, jersey and pants combination will be on display on Thursday Night Football in Week Seven, October 16 against the Steelers.

This will be the sixth time the Bengals have worn the all-white color scheme, which has become popular with fans in part because of the team’s success in the uniforms: The Bengals won their first four games in all white before dropping last year’s game to the Eagles.

The Bengals also encourage fans to wear white to the game, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of college football and, Cincinnati hopes, a home-field advantage against a division rival.