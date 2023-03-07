Betting odds are out for Derrick Henry’s next team

The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team.

PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put excessive financial eggs in a single tailback’s basket.

The Bengals also are at +400. It’s intriguing, but why wouldn’t they just keep Joe Mixon? Yes, Henry’s better at his best, but if they move on from Mixon, it wouldn’t be to swap out one expensive back for another. It would be to go cheaper.

The Chiefs, Bills, and Eagles come in at +500. Buffalo and Philly make a ton of sense; if Henry is willing to do a reasonable deal in the hopes of chasing a championship, those would be the places to go.

The Bears, Broncos, and Falcons land at +800. In Atlanta, Henry would be reunited with former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Next are the Ravens and Lions at +1000, and the Chargers and Giants at +1400.

Whoever trades for Henry may have to be ready to pay him. Chances are that the possibility of a trade emerged from his desire to rip up the last year of his current contract and get a new deal, before another season of wear and tear pushes him closer to his tackle football shelf life.

Henry is due to make $10.5 million this year, the final season of his current contract.