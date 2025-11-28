Betting odds now have Chiefs as unlikely to make the playoffs

The Chiefs’ run of 10 consecutive seasons making the playoffs is likely to come to an end, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The odds of the Chiefs missing the playoffs are now -120, compared to odds of making the playoffs at +100, according to DraftKings.

The Chiefs’ Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys has changed the math on their chances of making the playoffs. At 6-6, Patrick Mahomes says the Chiefs have to win every game and hope that’s enough. Even if they finish 11-6, it’s not a guarantee the Chiefs would make the playoffs.

The Chiefs certainly could win all five of their remaining games, which include home games against the Texans, Chargers and Broncos, and road games against the Titans and Raiders. But their record says they’re a .500 team. And a team that’s unlikely to make the playoffs.