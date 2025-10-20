Bijan Robinson 10-yard receiving TD cuts 49ers lead to 13-10

The Falcons didn’t make it to the end zone in the first half, but they’ve cut the 49ers’ lead down to three points midway through the third quarter.

Bijan Robinson caught a screen pass and turned it into a 10-yard touchdown, making the score 13-10, San Francisco.

Robinson did much of the work on Atlanta’s six-play, 48-yard scoring drive. Robinson had four touches on the possession, with runs of 6, 3, and 8 yards. Tyler Allgeier also had a third-down conversion with a 4-yard run and quarterback Michael Penix hit Kyle Pitts for a 17-yard gain to put the Falcons in the red zone.

Penix connected with Robinson for the 10-yard score on second-and-2.

Eddy Pineiro had hit a 43-yard field goal to open the half, giving the 49ers 13 points.

On the injury front, 49ers cornerback Renardo Green has been downgraded to out with his toe injury suffered in the first half.