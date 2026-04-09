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Bijan Robinson feels better than ever, credits workouts with Christian McCaffrey

  
Published April 9, 2026 04:52 AM

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson says he feels like he’s entering his physical prime, and he says offseason workouts with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are a big part of that.

“Now going on my fourth year, I want to be a leader of these guys,” Robinson said at the start of the Falcons’ offseason program.
“I’m pretty excited. How I feel, they talk about your prime years, this is the best I’ve felt my whole time being here.”

Robinson said he and McCaffrey work hard together but also are very mindful of not over-taxing their bodies and the importance of recovery to go along with the importance of working out.

“I was working in California with McCaffrey. That’s a cool deal. We put in work. We take care of our bodies. His regimen has been really good for me,” Robinson said.

Robinson’s production has increased in each of his first three NFL seasons, and he said constant improvement is the goal.

“Every year I’m just trying to be better than the last year in all aspects of my game,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he and new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski have spent a lot of time going over the offense, and he said he’s excited by the changes Stefanski is making, while also crediting Stefanski for keeping running backs coach Michael Pitre, the only position coach Robinson has had in the NFL, on the Falcons’ staff.

“I’m super excited. We’ve been talking since he’s been here, going about the plan and what to expect. I’m super pumped to get out there,” Robinson said. “Looking at the plays and starting to study, it’s going to be explosive.”