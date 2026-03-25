Bill Belichck has nothing to say about Hall of Fame snub

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick had not spoken publicly about his inexplicable Hall of Fame snub. On Tuesday, he met with reporters for the first time since the Hall of Fame voters kept Belichick out, on his first try at enshrinement.

Does Bill Belichick have any comment on being denied a bronze bust?

“No,” he said, “I’m focused on coaching this team and focused on, you know, getting Carolina football to highest level I can. That’s what I’ve always — I focus about what I can do, and things that are out of my control, I don’t worry about.”

Obviously, that’s not entirely true. When Belichick received word that he wasn’t getting in, he apparently didn’t just shrug and move on to the things he can control. Otherwise, word about his snub wouldn’t have gotten out before the new class of Hall of Famers was announced.

He has every right to be upset. He absolutely should have gotten in. Of the five-person menu that included Belichick, Robert Kraft, Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and L.C. Greenwood, Belichick should have been one of the three choices on all 50 ballots. Hell, if each voter would have been limited to only one person, it should have been Belichick, 50 times over.

The oversight undoubtedly will be fixed in 2027. It’s the only way for the Hall of Fame to begin rebuilding its credibility. Even then, the donut hole that kept Belichick out of Canton can’t be forgotten.