Bill Belichick, Dabo Swinney matchup will be only the second of its kind

North Carolina returns from its week off with a fairly historic matchup.

When the Tar Heels host Clemson on Saturday, the coaching matchup will be only the second of its kind.

As noted by Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the contest between UNC coach Bill Belichick and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will be only the second college football game featuring a coach who has won multiple Super Bowls and a coach who has won multiple national championships.

The other came on January 1, 1993, when Bill Walsh and Stanford faced Joe Paterno and Penn State. Walsh won three Super Bowls; Paterno won three national titles.

“I mean, are you kidding me? It’s amazing,” Swinney said Tuesday, per Reed. “I mean, I never in my lifetime thought I would get an opportunity to coach against coach Belichick. I mean, how cool is that?”

Belichick has won two of four games, beating a pair of FCS schools and losing in blowout fashion to TCU and UCF. Clemson is 1-3, despite entering the season as the No. 4 team in the country.

It’s currently unclear whether Gio Lopez or Max Johnson will get the start at quarterback for the Tar Heels. Lopez suffered a leg injury against UCF.

Clemson is favored by 12.5 points for the Saturday game, which kicks off at noon ET.