Bill Belichick going for his 300th regular-season win, Andy Reid his 250th on Sunday

Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Chiefs coach Andy Reid are both aiming for significant career milestones on Sunday.

If Belichick’s Patriots beat the Cowboys, it will be Belichick’s 300th career regular-season win. If Reid’s Chiefs beat the Jets, it will be Reid’s 250th career regular-season win.

Only four coaches in NFL history have reached the 250-win total in the regular season: Don Shula with 328, George Halas with 318, Belichick with 299 and Tom Landry with 250.

The NFL’s official rankings for coaching win totals include both regular-season and postseason wins, which puts Shula first at 347, Belichick second at 330, Halas third at 324, Reid fourth at 271 and Landry fifth at 270.

The 71-year-old Belichick could move ahead of Shula in total wins as soon as next season, although if the Patriots don’t turn things around, it’s fair to wonder whether Belichick will even be in New England next season. The 65-year-old Reid could be about five years away from topping Shula.