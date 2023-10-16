Bill Belichick: Malik Cunningham has improved, too soon to say what his role will be

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has decided to have four quarterbacks on the 53-player roster, with Malik Cunningham now joining a roster that already had Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Will Grier. But Belichick isn’t saying what role Cunningham will play going forward.

Asked this morning how he is going to handle first-team snaps at quarterback this week, Belichick didn’t answer.

“We just got through the game here, so talking about next week’s game plan and all that, we’re not even close to that,” Belichick said.

But Belichick did say the athletic Cunningham has shown he belongs, even though on Sunday against the Raiders he was sacked on his only pass attempt and otherwise never got involved in the offense.

“Malik’s improved a lot during the course of the year, both at receiver and in the kicking game and some of the snaps he’s taken at quarterback,” Belichick said. “Didn’t really get too much of a chance to see him [against the Raiders] but he’s been good to work with, he’s made a lot of improvement, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Belichick is desperate to win and the Patriots have a tough game Sunday against the Bills, so if there’s anything Cunningham can bring to the offense, Belichick is going to try to get it out of him on Sunday.