Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill Belichick on Jabrill Peppers: Oh my god, he’s a much different player from last year

  
Published June 14, 2023 03:48 AM
8xx_jRuFTFF9
June 13, 2023 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the pressure is on Mac Jones this season, but why they aren’t convinced there’s a true QB competition between him and Bailey Zappe.

Safety Jabrill Peppers joined the Patriots last year while recovering from a torn ACL and he was able to play well enough while appearing in all 17 games to earn a new two-year contract with the team this offseason.

Based on head coach Bill Belichick’s assessment of where Peppers is at this point in the offseason, the expectation in New England will be for an even better year for Peppers. Belichick was asked at his Tuesday press conference if he’s seen any “particular growth” from Peppers heading into his second season with the team.

“Yeah. Oh my god, yeah. He’s a much different player now than he was last year at this time or even in training camp,” Belichick said. “A full year after the injury, a lot of confidence in the communication, the system, his assignments. He’s playing fast, aggressive, helping out his teammates. Last year he was trying to learn things, now he’s helping out his teammates, anticipating, making calls or adjustments that maybe help him or possibly help his teammate be in a better position to defend a certain play or type of play. Yeah, he’s been great. He’s way ahead of where he was last year.”

The Patriots have a number of options at safety with Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, and Jalen Mills also on hand, but it seems likely that Peppers will be seeing a lot of the field if the rest of his offseason goes as well as it seems to have unfolded to this point.