Bill Belichick on Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe competition: Everybody’s competing, all 90 guys

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is still declining to say that Mac Jones is New England’s starting quarterback.

Asked today if there’s a quarterback competition between Jones and Bailey Zappe, Belichick said everyone is competing.

“Everybody’s out here competing. All 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for, to compete,” Belichick said. “Everybody’s out here competing. Everybody’s out here competing. That’s what everybody’s doing.”

Asked if he had a good relationship with Jones, Belichick said Jones had a good offseason on and off the field.

“I think my relationship is good with every player,” Belichick said.

It would be a huge surprise if Zappe were to start ahead of Jones in Week One, but Belichick doesn’t sound ready to rule out that possibility just yet.