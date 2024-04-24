 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nonqbsselected_240424.jpg
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
nbc_pft_jonesdeals_240424.jpg
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
nbc_pft_brandonaiyuk_240424.jpg
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick plans recurring role on Monday Night Football ManningCast

  
Published April 24, 2024 11:29 AM

Bill Belichick plans to watch Monday Night Football with two of his former rivals this season.

Belichick plans a recurring role on the ManningCast, ESPN’s alternate commentary broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, according to TheAthletic.com. Belichick won’t be on every week, but he will be a recurring guest. In the past, the ManningCast had only featured one-off guests, not regular contributors.

Although Belichick still wants to be a head coach, he will spend 2024 working in media. That starts on Thursday night, when Belichick will work the NFL draft alongside Pat McAfee.

There’s plenty of history between Belichick and the Mannings: Eli Manning beat Belichick in two Super Bowls, while Peyton Manning was Belichick’s primary AFC rival during the Patriots’ dynasty. Now they’ll be teaming up on what should be some insightful commentary this season.