Bill Belichick suffers another blowout loss as North Carolina falls to UCF 34-9

  
Published September 20, 2025 07:20 PM

For the second time in his brief tenure as North Carolina head coach, Bill Belichick got blown out today.

This time it was at the hands of UCF, which whipped Belichick’s North Carolina team 34-9. UCF jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Belichick’s record at North Carolina is now 2-2, but the two wins were against Charlotte and Richmond, smaller programs that don’t have anything close to the resources that Belichick has at North Carolina. Against the two opponents he has faced that are more or less on a level playing field with him, TCU and UCF, Belichick has gone 0-2 and been outscored by a total of 82-23.

Next Belichick takes on another high-profile coach who’s been under intense scrutiny this season, Dabo Swinney at Clemson. With today’s loss to Syracuse, the once-formidable Clemson is off to a 1-3 start. The coach who loses the Clemson-North Carolina game will be facing serious questions about whether he can get his program on track.