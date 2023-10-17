Bill O’Brien: Mac Jones is still the starter, Malik Cunningham’s role will be set “week to week”

As the Patriots try to avoid falling to 1-6 on Sunday against the Bills, Mac Jones will once again be the starting quarterback.

Via Dakota Randall of NESN.com, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told reporters on Tuesday that Jones will retain his job.

“Yes,” O’Brien said in response to the question of whether Jones will continue to start.

O’Brien also said that backup quarterback Malik Cunningham’s role will be determined on a “week to week” basis.

Cunningham has leapfrogged Bailey Zappe. O’Brien said that the coaching staff hasn’t lost confidence in Zappe. He served as the emergency quarterback on Sunday, with fourth-stringer Will Grier not in uniform.

Jones reportedly was on a short leash entering Week 6. He did not play particularly well, but he did not play poorly enough to be benched. Cunningham was on the field for six snaps against the Raiders.