Bills add John Egorugwu, Jay Valai as defensive assistants

  
Published February 2, 2026 09:49 AM

The Bills are continuing to fill out their coaching staff under new head coach Joe Brady.

With defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard now in place, the club has added some more defensive assistants.

Via multiple reports, Buffalo is hiring John Egorugwu as linebackers coach and Jay Valai as cornerbacks coach.

Egorgwu is returning to the Bills, as he previously served as a defensive quality control coach in 2017 and assistant linebackers coach from 2018-2020. He was Vanderbilt’s linebackers coach in 2021 and the Giants’ inside linebackers coach from 2022-2025.

Valai had been Oklahoma’s cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator since 2022. While most of his coaching experience has been at the college level, he did serves as a defensive quality control coach for the Chiefs in 2018.