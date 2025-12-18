Bills add P Mitch Wishnowsky, two others to injury report

The Bills added three players to their injury report on Thursday.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (right knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (hamstring) and offensive tackle Chase Lundt (knee) were limited after not being on the report on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (illness), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and kicker Matt Prater (right quad) remained out of practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Christian Benford (toe) again was limited, and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (calf) returned to full participation after being limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) were downgraded to limited after full participation on Wednesday.