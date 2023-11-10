Bills add Stefon Diggs to practice report with back injury

The Bills had a new addition to their practice report Friday, listing receiver Stefon Diggs as a limited participant with a back injury. Diggs was not on the report Thursday.

Since the Bills play on Monday Night Football, they will not put out injury designations until Saturday.

It is the first time this season that Diggs has been on the injury report.

He has a league-leading 70 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bills had four other changes to their practice report: Safety Jordan Poyer (shin) and defensive end Leonard Floyd (illness) went from not practicing Thursday to full participants Friday; linebacker A.J. Klein (back) and linebacker Baylon Spector (hamstring) also had full participation Friday after both were limited Thursday.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right shoulder) continues to show up on the report but as a full participant.

Cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) and safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) remain out of practice. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (concussion) again was limited.