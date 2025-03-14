Bills agree to one-year deal with CB Dane Jackson

The Bills are bringing back a familiar face.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Buffalo has agreed to sign cornerback Dane Jackson to a one-year deal.

Jackson, 28, was a Bills seventh-round pick in 2020 and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. He signed with the Panthers as a free agent last season and appeared in nine games in 2024.

But before his stint with Carolina, Jackson appeared in 52 games with 28 starts for Buffalo over his first fours years. In 61 career games with 31 starts, Jackson has tallied 30 passes defensed with three interceptions.