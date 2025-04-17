 Skip navigation
Bills agree to terms with CB Tre’Davious White on a one-year deal

  
Published April 17, 2025 06:33 PM

The Bills have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with cornerback Tre’Davious White, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

White returns to the team that made him a first-round pick in 2017.

The Bills cut him before the start of the 2024 offseason in a cost-cutting move, and White signed with the Rams. Los Angeles traded White to the Ravens on Nov. 5.

In 11 games last season, White totaled 22 tackles and five pass breakups.

He made two Pro Bowls in his seven seasons with Buffalo, recording 311 tackles, 18 interceptions and 68 pass breakups.