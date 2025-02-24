Bills announce 2025 coaching staff, including Chris Tabor as special teams coach

The Bills announced four additions to their coaching staff, including Chris Tabor as the team’s special teams coordinator.

Tabor, who replaces Matthew Smiley, has more than 15 years of experience in the NFL.

He spent last season out of the league but was the interim head coach and special teams coordinator for the Panthers in 2023. Before that, Tabor was the special teams coordinator for the Bears from 2018-21. His first job as a special teams coordinator in the league was with the Browns from 2011-17.

The Bills have also added three coaches to their defensive staff.

Ryan Nielsen will serve as a senior defensive assistant, focusing on the defensive line. He was the Jaguars’ defensive coordinator last season.

Jason Rebrovich will serve as the assistant defensive line coach. His last stop was with Green Bay, where he spent last year as their defensive line coach. Green Bay ranked eight in total sacks last season with 45.

He served as their pass rush specialist in 2023 and outside linebackers coach in 2022.

Rebrovich’s first stop in Buffalo came in 2013-16 when he coached in various roles on the defense.

Mike Pellegrino will coach the nickel backs. He was the cornerbacks coach for the Patriots from 2019-24 after serving as a coaching assistant for them from 2015-18.