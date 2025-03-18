 Skip navigation
Bills announce their 2025 coaching staff

  
Published March 18, 2025 04:32 PM

The Bills have finalized the coaching staff for the 2025 season.

Sean McDermott (head coach)

Joe Brady (offensive coordinator)

Bobby Babich (defensive coordinator)

Chris Tabor (special teams coordinator)

Jahmile Addae (cornerbacks)

Rob Boras (tight ends)

Ronald Curry (quarterbacks)

Joe Danna (safeties)

Austin Gund (assistant offensive line)

Adam Henry (wide receivers)

Al Holcomb (linebackers)

Aaron Kromer (offensive line)

Marc Lubick (passing game specialist/game management)

DJ Mangas (offensive quality control/assistant wide receivers coach)

Ryan Nielsen (senior defensive assistant)

Mike Pellegrino (nickels coach)

Jason Rebrovich (assistant defensive line)

Kyle Shurmur (offensive quality control)

Kelly Skipper (running backs)

Christian Taylor (defensive assistant – offensive advisor)

Marcus West (defensive line)

Turner West (assistant special teams)

Alvin Vaughn (fellowship coach)

Amelia Wilson (assistant/offensive fellowship coach)

In addition, the Bills made the following changes to the strength and conditioning staff:

Will Greenberg was named head strength and conditioning coach.

Barry Rubin was named senior strength and conditioning assistant.