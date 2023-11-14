Bills answer Broncos with 81-yard drive to cut deficit to 9-8

The Bills didn’t do anything on their first four drives, with two turnovers, two punts and 83 yards. They turned to the run on their fifth drive, with James Cook returning to lead the way.

Cook fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, and the Bills benched him for three series.

He ran angry when he returned.

Four of the eight plays on the drive — three runs and a reception — were Cook’s touches, and Latavius Murray had two carries for 16 yards. Stefon Diggs had a catch for 14 yards. The final 22 yards of the 81-yard drive came on Josh Allen’s touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills went for two after the Broncos were offside on the extra point, and Allen hit Gabe Davis for the conversion.

The Bills trail 9-8.