Bills: Damar Hamlin shows signs of improvement, is expected to remain in ICU

  
Published January 4, 2023 08:39 AM

The Bills issued a statement updating the condition of safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being brought to the hospital after collapsing on the field while experiencing cardiac arrest Monday night. The Bills say that is expected to remain the case while noting that there have been signs of progress over the last 24 hours.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.” the team said. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

A spokesman for the Hamlin family also spoke of “promising readings” while giving an update on Wednesday morning and the hope is that there will continue to be encouraging signs for Hamlin in the hours and days to come.