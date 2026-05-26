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Bills DC Jim Leonhard: We’re going to give Ed Oliver more freedom in our defense

  
Published May 26, 2026 06:22 PM

The Bills are installing a new defense after this offseason’s coaching change, but one player will remain a central part of the plans in Buffalo.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been a vital piece of the defense for several years and new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard views him the same way. Leonhard plans to tweak the way that Oliver is deployed, however, and he believes it will make for even more production up front.

“I think Ed’s going to be really disruptive in this defense, the base defense being more different for him than what it’s been in the past and, in all reality, a little more freedom than he’s had in the past,” Leonhard said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com.

Oliver said that he has watched how the Broncos used Zach Allen — Leonhard was on Denver’s staff the last two years — and called it “definitely exciting” to think about having the same kind of success this season. If that happens and Oliver can stay healthy after missing 14 games last season, the Bills’ defensive transition should be in good shape.