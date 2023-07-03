Bills feel Nyheim Hines can function in all aspects of their offense in 2023

The Bills acquired Nyheim Hines in a midseason trade last year, but the running back was most effective as a special teams player.

He memorably returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns in Buffalo’s regular-season finale against New England. But Hines didn’t receive an offensive touch in that contest.

In his nine regular-season games with Buffalo, Hines took six carries for -3 yards and caught five passes for 53 yards with a TD.

Running backs coach Kelly Skipper recently noted that Hines’ transition to the Bills’ offense was more challenging than it may have seemed from afar. But after taking a pay cut to remain with the club, Hines is in a much better position to be an offensive contributor in 2023.

“When you slow it down — and he’s learning it from the beginning — everything makes sense for him now,” Skipper said, via Ryan O’Halloran of The Buffalo News. “[Last year] he was trying to connect what was familiar to him in Indy to here and trying to function.

“He’s definitely explosive, but you’ll see him a little more experienced in the run game. … We showed him off in the pass game mostly [last year]. Now, he can function in anything we do.”

At his best with the Colts in 2020, Hines rushed for 380 yards with three touchdowns and caught 63 passes for 482 yards with four TDs — good for a total of 862 yards from scrimmage.

Fellow Bills running back James Cook recently said that he’s expecting to be the team’s lead back in 2023. But if Hines can be a dual-threat contributor like he was in Indianapolis, then that will definitely benefit Buffalo’s offense.