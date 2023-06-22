 Skip navigation
James Cook feels he’s “obviously RB1" for the Bills entering 2023

  
Published June 22, 2023 05:28 PM

We may not yet know where Dalvin Cook is playing in 2023. But his younger brother, James, has big plans for the upcoming season.

In a recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Bills running back James Cook replied, “Obviously RB1 ” when asked what his role would be this year.

"[J]ust come in and do what I do. Change the game with my versatility ,” Cook said, via Ryan Talbot of NYUp.com. “Catching the ball out of the backfield. Pass blocking. Just try to do what I can do to help the team win games and ultimately win the Super Bowl.

“I’m ready to work. This is a big step and a goal that I wanted to accomplish in the NFL. Just do what I can do to help the team win games.”

Buffalo selected Cook in the second round of last year’s draft. He was third on the team with 507 rushing yards last year, behind Devin Singletary and quarterback Josh Allen. But Singletary is now with the Texans and the Bills have signaled throughout the offseason that they’d like Allen to run a little less — or at least take fewer risks when running it.

That should open up more opportunities for Cook — though Buffalo also has Latavius Murray, Nyheim Hines, Damien Harris, and Jordan Mims on its roster.

“My goal is to be an All-Pro or Pro Bowler like my brother,” Cook said. “Hopefully be in the Pro Bowl with him one day.”

We’ll see if Cook can take the reins as Buffalo’s top back and how he produces in the fall.