Top News

Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NBA Free Agency Fantasy Winners and Losers
USFL Championship Best Bets: Stallions vs Maulers
Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
MS

Myles Simmons

New York Giants Offseason Workout
13:43
Darren Waller was “not totally shocked” Raiders traded him
Well before tight end Darren Waller was traded from the Raiders to the Giants in March, there were rumors that the tight end could be moved elsewhere.
NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session
26:27
Texans sign No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson
The Texans have reached a deal with one of their two top-three picks.
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
17:36
Bills extend Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027
The Bills have made a pair of moves to keep continuity at the top of their football operation.
Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers
01:12
Steelers sign second-round pick Keeanu Benton
Pittsburgh has gotten another one of its draft picks under contract.
NFL: DEC 04 Chiefs at Bengals
22:42
Joe Burrow on Jonah Williams: Offseason business issues won’t affect his play
After the Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their left tackle, Jonah Williams — who previously held that job — did not attend most of the team’s offseason program, though he did attend mandatory minicamp.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
03:48
James Cook feels he’s “obviously RB1" for the Bills entering 2023
We may not yet know where Dalvin Cook is playing in 2023.
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
02:35
Ravens to host 18 open training camp practices this summer
There will be plenty of opportunities for folks to see quarterback Lamar Jackson throw to Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore’s new offense this summer.
nbc_pft_chuckclarkknee_230614.jpg
02:05
Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL
The Jets defense has taken a hit even before the start of training camp.
Houston Texans Introduce DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
22:42
DeMeco Ryans: Nick Caserio has been really fun to work with
Nick Caserio has been the Texans’ General Manager since 2021 and is already on his third head coach in DeMeco Ryans.
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars
02:07
Sebastian Joseph-Day: We’re super excited to have Eric Kendricks
The Chargers signed Eric Kendricks to a two-year deal in March, giving the club a veteran presence at linebacker.
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout
05:06
Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he’s been here a lot longer than he has
The Bengals pulled off a surprise free-agent signing when they brought in left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March.
NFL: Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp
26:27
Sam Howell: Jacoby Brissett has been great to have here
The Commanders have made it clear that they’re going to give quarterback Sam Howell every opportunity to win their starting quarterback job.