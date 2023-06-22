 Skip navigation
Ravens to host 18 open training camp practices this summer

  
Published June 22, 2023 11:51 AM

There will be plenty of opportunities for folks to see quarterback Lamar Jackson throw to Odell Beckham Jr. in Baltimore’s new offense this summer.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that they’ll host 18 training camp practices open to fans from late July into mid-August. While 17 of those sessions will be held at the club’s Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Md., the team will also have an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

While the practices are free to attend, fans will need to claim passes for each session — including the practice at M&T Bank Stadium. Attendance is limited to 1,000 fans for the practices at Baltimore’s team headquarters. The Ravens announced those passes will be available on July 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

The team’s stadium practice will be Saturday, July 29.

Baltimore will also host Washington for a pair of joint practices on Aug. 15 and 16.

Camp opens to the public on July 26.

