Sebastian Joseph-Day: We’re super excited to have Eric Kendricks

  
Published June 21, 2023 05:11 PM

The Chargers signed Eric Kendricks to a two-year deal in March, giving the club a veteran presence at linebacker.

Kendricks, 31, is slated to be the team’s defensive signal-caller, wearing the green dot on his helmet. After spending eight seasons with the Vikings, Kendricks seems to be making a smooth transition to his new team in Los Angeles.

“Eric brings quick and concise communication. That’s what you need at that position — quick and concise communication, confidence,” defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day said during the offseason program, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “He’s done a great job helping us get lined up and making the calls. He’s a very smart player and a great player as well. We’re super excited to have him .

“It feels great [to bring him in]. It means that it’s not a facade. It’s authentic, not fabricated. It’s a compliment to us and he fits right in. … Like I said, great player, great person. It’s been fun. He’s doing a great job of communicating. We just have to keep building off it.”

Kendricks started every game for Minnesota last year, playing 94 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He finished with 137 total tackles with eight tackles for loss, two QB hits, and six passes defensed.

The Chargers are looking to improve on their defensive finish from last season, as they ranked No. 20 in yards allowed and No. 21 in points allowed. If Kendricks is at his best, that should be a significant boost to the unit.