Saquon Barkley’s TD reception gives Eagles a 17-3 lead

Jalen Hurts has hit a long touchdown pass — but not to an Eagles wide receiver.

Instead, Saquon Barkley got loose down the field and Hurts hit him with a deep ball for a 47-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia a 17-3 lead early in the third quarter.

The play concluded a short four-play drive to open the third quarter.

Hurts is now 16-of-23 for 212 yards with two touchdowns. His season high in yards for the first four weeks of the year was 226, and it sure looks like Hurts should eclipse that today.

On the injury front, Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson is out with an ankle injury. Tight end Grant Calcaterra has also been ruled out with an oblique injury.