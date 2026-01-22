 Skip navigation
Josh McDaniels: Jarrett Stidham will be ready to go this week, for sure

  
Published January 22, 2026 03:52 PM

Jarrett Stidham will make his first start since 2023 on Sunday when the Broncos take on the Patriots.

One man who will be on the other sideline has plenty of experience with Stidham: New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels held the same position with the Patriots when the club selected Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Then as head coach of the Raiders, McDaniels brought in Stidham as a backup quarterback in 2022.

Stidham made the first two starts of his career under McDaniels with Las Vegas before then signing with the Broncos in 2023.

McDaniels was asked about this assessment of Stidham in his Thursday press conference.

“Smart, accurate, great human being,” McDaniels said. “Worked hard, great teammate. Just hadn’t had an opportunity, based on the situations and those kinds of things. But, just enjoyed working with him, enjoyed my time with him.

“He’ll be ready to go this week, for sure.”

Stidham, 29, has thrown 197 passes in his career, completing 59.4 percent of them for 1,422 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.