Titans announce Robert Saleh as their new head coach

Robert Saleh and the Titans have made it official.

The Titans announced on Thursday that Saleh has been hired as the team’s new head coach. Word that the two sides were finalizing an agreement earlier this week.

Saleh just wrapped up a year working as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. It was his second time in that job and he went 20-36 as the head coach of the Jets between those stints.

“I believe that championships are won by people,” Saleh said in a statement. “When I had a chance to meet with the ownership group over the last 24-48 hours, it was an absolute no-brainer that the right people are in the building. The right people are here. And any time you can surround yourself with the right people you know you are in the right spot.”

In addition to hoping Saleh is the right man for the job, the Titans are banking on quarterback Cam Ward living up to the potential that made him the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. The lack of strong quarterback play was a major reason that Saleh’s Jets stint was so unsuccessful and things are unlikely to go any better in Tennessee if the team can’t maximize Ward’s productivity in the coming years.