Bills extend Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott through 2027

  
Published June 23, 2023 10:26 AM

The Bills have made a pair of moves to keep continuity at the top of their football operation.

Buffalo announced on Friday that General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have signed contract extensions through the 2027 season.

McDermott was hired before Beane in early 2017, with the G.M. joining the club in May of that year. The team made the postseason for the first time since 1999 in McDermott and Beane’s first season. Then Buffalo won its first division title since 1995 in 2020, advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

The club has lost in the divisional round in each of the last two seasons. But the Bills have compiled a 62-35 record under Beane and McDermott, marking the club’s most successful stretch since the heyday of the 90s.

“Sean is a proud, Christian, determined man,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said in a statement . “I remember before his interview for the Bills head coaching job thinking about him being a two-time National Prep Wrestling Champ. I thought to myself, you wrestled, you’re determined, you love what you’re doing, and you won. He comes to the Bills every day and will never ask anyone, player or coach, to do anything he wouldn’t do.”

“Brandon is a very competitive person,” Pegula added on Beane. “I know he likes to win, but I also know he hates to lose. He’s not afraid to say what he’s thinking and if he disagrees with something he will say so, even to the owner. I love it. He, Sean, Kim and I have a very good relationship with open discussions, debate and a lot of communication.”

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, though they were announced today, the extensions have been done for some time. The extensions also link McDermott and Beane contractually, as their deals now align at the same year.

The extensions, however, do not necessarily guarantee job security. Last March, the Cardinals announced General Manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had agreed to contract extensions through the 2027 season . But neither is with Arizona now, as Kingsbury was fired and Keim went on a medical leave of absence before it was made clear he wouldn’t return after the season.