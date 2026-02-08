 Skip navigation
FB Robbie Ouzts is inactive for the Seahawks

  
Published February 8, 2026 05:15 PM

The Seahawks only had one player with an injury designation on their final injury report before Super Bowl LX and fullback Robbie Ouzts will not play.

Ouzts was listed as questionable and is sidelined by a neck injury. He also missed the NFC Championship Game.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo is active for Seattle for the first time since Week 13. The second-round pick was on injured reserve with a knee injury until being activated ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, linebacker Chazz Surratt, linebacker Jared Ivey, offensive lineman Mason Richman, tight end Nick Kallerup, and nose tackle Brandon Pili are the other inactives for the Seahawks.