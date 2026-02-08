 Skip navigation
Harold Landry, Robert Spillane are active for Super Bowl LX

  
Published February 8, 2026 05:08 PM

The Patriots had a pair of defensive starters listed as questionable to face the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, but both of them got the green light to play on Sunday.

Edge rusher Harold Landry and linebacker Robert Spillane are both in the lineup at Levi’s Stadium. Landry missed the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury and was limited in practice this week. Spillane missed time at the end of the regular season with an ankle injury and returned for the playoffs before aggravating the issue against the Broncos a couple of weeks ago.

Defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (hamstring) was listed as questionable as well, but the Patriots did not activate him from injured reserve on Saturday so he will not play.

Cornerback Kobee Minor, linebacker Bradyn Swinson, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, guard Caedan Wallace, tight end C.J. Dippre, wide receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito are New England’s inactive players.