Darren Waller was “not totally shocked” Raiders traded him

Well before tight end Darren Waller was traded from the Raiders to the Giants in March, there were rumors that the tight end could be moved elsewhere.

That played into Waller’s reaction to the trade, which he discussed when returning to Las Vegas for an event supporting his foundation.

“Not totally shocked ,” Waller said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I had heard some things. There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I may be traded, or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn’t too shocking.

“But I didn’t expect it to be the Giants.”

In trading for Waller, New York gained an offensive weapon that should help quarterback Daniel Jones further his development. Waller noted that so far, his experience with the Giants has been great.

“It’s been a great challenge,” Waller said. “I love a good challenge and just forming a new relationship with my teammates. They’re really excited about winning. They’re really solid about doing things the right way and continuing to build a foundation on what they started last year. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Waller was one of the league’s most effective tight ends in 2019 and 2020, recording at least 1,100 yards receiving in each season. But injuries have limited him to just 20 games in the last two years.

In 2022, he caught 28 passes for 388 yards with three touchdowns for Las Vegas. But if the 30-year-old tight end can regain the form from two seasons ago, New York will be in good shape offensively.