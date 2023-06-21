 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: Orlando Brown Jr. feels like he’s been here a lot longer than he has

  
Published June 21, 2023 12:26 PM

The Bengals pulled off a surprise free-agent signing when they brought in left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March.

After spending the last two seasons with the Chiefs, Brown is now under contract with one of their biggest competitors in the conference through 2026. But while Brown is new on the club, head coach Zac Taylor said toward the end of the offseason program that it doesn’t seem that way.

“He’s a guy that feels like he’s been here for a lot longer than he has ,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “There’s no shyness to him. That’s how you blend into a locker room and get to know people when you’re personable like that and he is, so I appreciate that about him. He asked really good questions, football questions. He wants to be the best.

“It’s really exciting when you are able to acquire a player like that. He’s got all that tangible stuff and personality stuff. That’s all good stuff.”

Brown has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons — two with Baltimore and two with Kansas City. The Bengals are counting on him to reach that same level of performance to anchor their offensive line for years to come.