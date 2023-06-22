DeMeco Ryans: Nick Caserio has been really fun to work with

Nick Caserio has been the Texans’ General Manager since 2021 and is already on his third head coach in DeMeco Ryans.

But there is plenty of optimism surrounding the franchise now with Ryans at the helm, particularly with potential franchise cornerstones in quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson selected at No. 2 and No. 3 overall in the spring.

At the end of the team’s offseason program, Ryans said he’s developed a good working relationship so far with Caserio.

“Nick has been really fun to work with,” Ryans said last week. “Nick is a very knowledgeable — one of the smartest football minds I’ve been around. It’s not just the scouting part when it comes to acquiring players, but it’s also just the football knowledge, the scheme, the Xs and Os. Having his knowledge and having a guy I can lean [on] for any question, right? We’ve become pretty tight over the last couple months, and it’s been a really great relationship.

“I’m happy to be in this spot working with someone as experienced as Nick because he’s helped me and guided me through a lot. It’s always great to have someone you can lean on, someone you can trust, and our relationship — me and Nick — we collaborate on everything. That was our plan coming into it and that’s what we do. Every morning we’re meeting, making sure that we’re on the same page, and I think that’s how you grow when you have collaboration and you have buy-in from everyone. Just like we’re asking our players to be one, me and Nick, we’re one on all of our decisions that we make, trying to make our organization the best it can be.”

Since going 10-6 in 2019 and making it to the divisional round, the Texans have had two four-win seasons and a three-win season in 2022. The club may not be in a position to contend immediately with Ryans, but the partnership between the head coach and G.M. must continue to thrive if Houston is going to be competitive anytime soon.