Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL

  
Published June 22, 2023 11:12 AM

The Jets defense has taken a hit even before the start of training camp.

Chuck Clark has torn his ACL and will be out for the 2023 season, according to multiple Thursday reports.

Clark suffered the injury toward the end of the offseason program last week . It was reported at the time that the Jets feared Clark had suffered a serious knee injury, but Clark was going to undergo further testing and a second opinion. That resulted in confirmation that Clark had torn his ACL.

New York acquired Clark from the Ravens in March. The veteran safety played all 1,093 snaps for Baltimore last season, recording a career-high 101 tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Clark has appeared in 96 games with 63 starts. He’s recorded five career interceptions with 32 passes defensed.

With Clark’s injury, the Jets signed safety Adrian Amos to a one-year deal last week .

