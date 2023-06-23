Steelers sign second-round pick Keeanu Benton

Pittsburgh has gotten another one of its draft picks under contract.

The Steelers signed second-round selection Keeanu Benton , according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Benton, a defensive tackle out of Wisconsin, was the N0. 49 overall pick in the second round. Per Rapoport, Benton is the first 49th overall pick to ever have guaranteed money in the third year of his contract.

In 39 collegiate games, Benton recorded 9.0 sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss. He had 4.5 sacks and 10.0 total TFLs for the Badgers in 2022.

Pittsburgh has two remaining unsigned draft picks in first-round selection Broderick Jones and second-round pick Joey Porter Jr.