nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
DeVonta Smith’s 52-yard catch helps Eagles to 10-3 halftime lead

  
Published October 5, 2025 02:46 PM

The Eagles have gotten their passing game going a bit in the first half of their Week 5 matchup against the Broncos. They hold a 10-3 lead at halftime.

DeVonta Smith leads with 75 yards on four catches — including a 52-yard reception on third-and-17 midway through the second quarter to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.

A.J. Brown also has four catches for 35 yards, as Hurts ended the first two quarters 13-of-19 for 138 yards with a TD.

Philadelphia’s defense has also held Denver’s offense at bay, with the Broncos gaining just 102 yards and seven first downs. Denver is just 1-of-8 on third down.

The Broncos’ only points came from Wil Lutz’s 55-yard field goal in midway through the first quarter.

Bo Nix is 10-of-21 for 79 yards. J.K. Dobbins has 28 yards on seven carries.

The Eagles will receive the second-half kickoff.