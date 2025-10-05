DeVonta Smith’s 52-yard catch helps Eagles to 10-3 halftime lead
The Eagles have gotten their passing game going a bit in the first half of their Week 5 matchup against the Broncos. They hold a 10-3 lead at halftime.
DeVonta Smith leads with 75 yards on four catches — including a 52-yard reception on third-and-17 midway through the second quarter to set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.
A.J. Brown also has four catches for 35 yards, as Hurts ended the first two quarters 13-of-19 for 138 yards with a TD.
Philadelphia’s defense has also held Denver’s offense at bay, with the Broncos gaining just 102 yards and seven first downs. Denver is just 1-of-8 on third down.
The Broncos’ only points came from Wil Lutz’s 55-yard field goal in midway through the first quarter.
Bo Nix is 10-of-21 for 79 yards. J.K. Dobbins has 28 yards on seven carries.
The Eagles will receive the second-half kickoff.