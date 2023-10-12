Bills fire COO and top in-house legal counsel for inappropriate relationship

Earlier this year, the Bills made Jon Roth their new Chief Operating Officer. On Wednesday, Roth was fired.

According to Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com, with confirmation from the Associated Press, the Bills fired both Roth and team general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo. The Bills concluded that Roth and D’Angelo were involved in a romantic relationship.

Roth also served as COO of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Both teams are owned by the Pegula family.

Graham reports that the situation came to a head during the Bills’ recent trip to England, for a game against the Jaguars. Graham explains that, because D’Angelo reported to Roth, the relationship became problematic internally.

Both Roth and D’Angelo are still listed on the team’s online roster of front-office employees.

Josh Dziurlikowski reportedly will serve as the interim COO and Jim Overdorf will work as acting general counsel as the Bills attempt to fill the two jobs with permanent hires.

In July, the Bills fired Ron Raccuia, resulting in a new management structure that, given recent developments, has been largely scrapped.