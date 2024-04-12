Bills, Jets among teams WR Troy Franklin has visited in pre-draft tour

Wide receiver Troy Franklin has made several stops in the AFC East as he meets with teams ahead of the draft.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the former Oregon wideout met with the Bills on Thursday. He has also visited with the Jets and Patriots in his travels around the division and with the Panthers and Browns when he’s left those confines.

Franklin set school records with 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns while catching passes from Bo Nix for the Ducks last season. He also scored nine touchdowns during the 2022 season and has Oregon’s career receiving touchdown record.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are widely expected to be the first wideouts off the board, but Franklin joins players like Brian Thomas, Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson, and Adonai Mitchell to make up a deep group of wideouts who should be picked in the first couple of rounds as well.