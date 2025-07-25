 Skip navigation
Bills minority owner Vince Carter wants to be involved

  
Published July 25, 2025 07:37 AM

Basketball legend Vince Carter wants to help one specific football team reach legendary status.

Carter, a minority owner of the Bills, doesn’t plan to be a silent partner.

“I’ve sat with the G.M., president, owner, the big boss,” Carter recently said, via Chris Vinel of the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “I’ve sat with everybody, and we’ve had conversations, and I just listen and learn. I don’t just want to have a name on it. I want to be involved.”

Carter sees involvement as a natural extension of ownership.

“I feel like if I’m going to invest in it, I want to be knowledgeable and know as much as I can,” Carter said. “I treat this like me as a player, coming in and learning nuances. This is one in the same.”

Carter played for eight NBA teams and had his number retired by two of them (Raptors and Nets). He’ll be working for NBC Sports as the NBA returns in 2025.

Still, he’ll be paying close attention to the NFL. And he’ll be doing what he can to help the Bills get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993 — and to win it for the first time ever.