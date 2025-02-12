Bills OL Alec Anderson signs exclusive rights free agent tender

Offensive lineman Alec Anderson will be back in Buffalo for the 2025 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports on Wednesday that Anderson has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. There wasn’t much suspense to what Anderson would do as he was unable to negotiate with other teams once he received the tender offer, but signing it guarantees Anderson will be available for the entire offseason program.

Anderson signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but he did not make his first regular season appearance until the 2024 season. He appeared in every game and made four starts.

Three of those starts and the majority of Anderson’s playing time came as a sixth offensive lineman. With the team’s starting offensive linemen due back in 2025, Anderson will likely be ticketed for a similar role.