Bills place Von Miller, Jordan Phillips on active/PUP and Nyheim Hines on reserve/NFI

Bills edge rusher Von Miller said last month he expected to avoid the active/physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from reconstructive knee surgery. Despite Miller’s optimism, the Bills still were expected to start him on PUP, and they did.

The Bills announced Tuesday they have placed Miller, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on the list.

The players can come off PUP as soon as they pass a physical.

Miller tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The first time he tore his ACL, on Dec. 22, 2013, he returned for the Broncos’ season opener on Sept. 7, 2014.

Phillips underwent surgery on a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder early in the offseason. In 13 games last season, he had 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Bills also announced the signings of running back Darrynton Evans and tight end Jace Sternberger to one-year deals. They released tight end Nick Guggemos.

Running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after injuring his knee in a jet ski accident, and the Bills made it official by placing him on the reserve/non-football injury list.