Bills place WR Gabe Davis on injured reserve

The Bills have officially made a move to end Gabe Davis’ season.

Buffalo announced the receiver has been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Davis tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. He caught 12 passes for 129 yards with a touchdown in six regular-season games before catching two passes for 14 yards against Jacksonville.

As head coach Sean McDermott noted would happen on Monday, the Bills have also designated defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Curtis Samuel for return, setting them up to practice this week.

Receiver Kristian Wilkerson has been signed to Buffalo’s practice squad. Offensive lineman Nick Broeker has been signed to a futures contract with the club.