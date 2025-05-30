 Skip navigation
Bills promote Terrance Gray to assistant General Manager

  
May 30, 2025

The Bills announced a number of changes to their personnel department on Friday, including a new title for Terrance Gray.

Gray has been promoted to assistant General Manager. Gray spent the last three seasons as the team’s director of player personnel and has landed G.M. interviews around the league in recent years.

In addition to the Gray move, the Bills promoted Andie Gosper to assistant to the G.M., MK Collins to player personnel coordinator, RJ Webb to college area scout, Jay Hill to BLESTO college scout, Ryan Moore to manager of football administration and operations, Dennis Lock to vice president of football research, Luis Guilamo to senior director of application development, Warren Zorilla to assistant director of application development, and Santino Parlato to football analyst.

There were also changes to the medical staff. Tabani Richards was promoted to senior assistant athletic director and Joe Micca was promoted to senior director of rehabilitation and player health. They named Mike Micca director of rehab/senior assistant and named Alyssa Lee assistant athletic trainer.