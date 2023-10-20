Bills put Damien Harris on IR, sign Ty Johnson to active roster

Bills running back Damien Harris was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots because of the concussion and neck injury he suffered last Sunday night and it will be the first of at least four games that unfold without him in the lineup.

The Bills announced that they have placed Harris on injured reserve. Harris was taken to the hospital after being injured against the Giants and he was released the next day.

Harris signed with the Bills this offseason and ran 23 times for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first six games of the season.

The Bills filled his spot in the running back room by signing Ty Johnson off the practice squad. Johnson spent the last two-plus seasons with the Jets and ran 145 times for 652 yards and four touchdowns.