Bills put Dawson Knox on non-football injury list

  
Published July 22, 2025 06:05 PM

The Bills announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday and the league’s daily transaction report brought news of a few more.

Among those moves was placing tight end Dawson Knox on the non-football injury list. The reason for Knox’s placement on the list is not known.

Knox had 22 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown last season. The Bills signed Matt Sokol to flesh out their healthy tight end group.

The Bills also placed offensive lineman Spencer Brown and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger on the physically unable to perform list. They activated defensive end Landon Jackson, signed Sokol and wide receiver David White, and waived punter Jake Camarada and wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi in their previously announced moves.